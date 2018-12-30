Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of IRET opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 63.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, CFO John Kirchmann bought 19,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,373.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,681.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,079 shares of company stock worth $181,604 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/investors-real-estate-trust-reit-iret-declares-0-07-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.