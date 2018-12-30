Investors Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Investors sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading on Friday. $233.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $320.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.15 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of America had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $24.39

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,047 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 74.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after purchasing an additional 455,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

