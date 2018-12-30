Invion Limited (IVX) Insider Purchases A$16,150.00 in Stock

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) insider Chiat Chew bought 850,000 shares of Invion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,150.00 ($11,453.90).

Chiat Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 13th, Chiat Chew bought 790,000 shares of Invion stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,010.00 ($10,645.39).

Invion stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Invion Company Profile

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops treatments for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in Australia and the United States. Its drug candidates in phase II clinical trials include INV102, a beta blocker to treat chronic inflammatory airway diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and INV104, a leukotriene receptor antagonist that reduces inflammation, constriction of the airways, and build-up of mucus in the lungs.

