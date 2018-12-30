J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

