Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 259.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEC opened at $57.58 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

