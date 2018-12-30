Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 281.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,937 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

