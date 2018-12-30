Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

BNS stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.646 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

