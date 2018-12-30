Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $77.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

