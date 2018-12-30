Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Lowered by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Prince purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

