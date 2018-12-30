JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.87 Million Position in T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 362,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of T2 Biosystems worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $2.98 on Friday. T2 Biosystems Inc has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 461.31% and a negative net margin of 522.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,993.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-1-87-million-position-in-t2-biosystems-inc-ttoo.html.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.