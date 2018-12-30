JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for CalAmp (CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) received a $18.00 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMP. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 345,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,731. The stock has a market cap of $448.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.26 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $130,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.