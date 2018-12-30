JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,508 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In related news, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LBRT stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $558.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 20.71%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

