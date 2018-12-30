JSR CORP/ADR (JSCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. JSR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.24.

About JSR CORP/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene, and isoprene rubbers; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, and NV and NE polymer blend rubbers; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising syndiotactic 1,2-polybutadiene, hydrogenated polymers, SB thermoplastic elastomers, styrene-isoprene thermoplastic elastomers, TPE compound products, etc.

