Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) traded down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03). 865,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

WARNING: “Jubilee Metals Group (JLP) Shares Down 7%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/jubilee-metals-group-jlp-shares-down-7.html.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.