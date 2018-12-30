Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Stake Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,173.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.78 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

WARNING: “Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Stake Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/kearny-financial-corp-krny-stake-boosted-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.