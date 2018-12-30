Kevin D. Padrick Acquires 9,249 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Kevin D. Padrick acquired 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $139,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.55 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

