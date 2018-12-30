Key Energy Services (KEG) PT Set at $3.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price target on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Simmons reduced their price target on Key Energy Services from $45.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,315. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 30.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,509.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

