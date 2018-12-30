KeyCorp (KEY) Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,103 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

