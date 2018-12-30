KeyCorp (KEY) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $184,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 408.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/keycorp-key-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.