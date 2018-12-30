KickCoin (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and $74,694.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.02302192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00154328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00208398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026138 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026124 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 622,277,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,303,913 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Mercatox, Exmo, Gate.io, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

