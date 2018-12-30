Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $860,640.00 and approximately $638.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.02280626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00158782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00206116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026452 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,319,594 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

