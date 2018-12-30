KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

KMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Fraser Mackenzie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,214,000 after buying an additional 127,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $17,680,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMG Chemicals stock remained flat at $$76.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. KMG Chemicals has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

