Kraft Heinz (KHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.