Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472,506 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 10,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CL King lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

