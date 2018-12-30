Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 196.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Matthew P. Carbone bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $197,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Landmark Dividend Llc bought 51,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $679,082.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 273,552 shares of company stock worth $3,673,968 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

