Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $53,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 250.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,220.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

