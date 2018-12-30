Legal & General Group Plc Has $51.59 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $400,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 664,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

