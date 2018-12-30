Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,938,512 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 1,029,502 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 554.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,664,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,369,000 after buying an additional 9,883,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

