Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Receives $38.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.19.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. HSBC set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 75.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,217. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.83). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

