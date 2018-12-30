Libra Credit (LBA) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bibox, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.02299310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00156195 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00210456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026316 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

