Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Limbach’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 245 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

