Linda (LINDA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Linda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Graviex. In the last seven days, Linda has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Linda has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $21,036.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linda alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002887 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 11,918,004,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,524,113,656 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Cryptopia, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.