LiveRamp (RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Macquarie assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ RAMP opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $393,144.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 21,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $943,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,971 shares of company stock valued at $24,528,116.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,180,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,231,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

