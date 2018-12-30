Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 105,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 136.1% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 224,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,646,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,368,245. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

