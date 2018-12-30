Local World Forwarders Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,510.00 (LWF)

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Local World Forwarders coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Local World Forwarders has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Local World Forwarders has a total market cap of $38,510.00 and $621.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Local World Forwarders alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000844 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Local World Forwarders Coin Profile

Local World Forwarders (CRYPTO:LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 110,386,400 coins and its circulating supply is 99,852,018 coins. Local World Forwarders’ official website is www.lwf.io/en. Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico.

Buying and Selling Local World Forwarders

Local World Forwarders can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local World Forwarders should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Local World Forwarders using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Local World Forwarders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Local World Forwarders and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.