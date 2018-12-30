Logitech International SA (LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $863.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $863.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.27 million and the lowest is $860.04 million. Logitech International reported sales of $812.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $691.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,931. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

