LoMoCoin (LMC) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. LoMoCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $225.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoMoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LoMoCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006363 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021411 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00225911 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015167 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000306 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001077 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 338,951,718 coins and its circulating supply is 253,951,718 coins. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoMoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoMoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.