Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.41

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 253233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 172,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 124,594 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

