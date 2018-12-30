Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Receives $193.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.83.

LOXO has been the subject of several research reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ LOXO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $134.26. 154,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,840. Loxo Oncology has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avi Z. Naider bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,717.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,621,029.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $851,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,276,125. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

