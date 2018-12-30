LoyalCoin Market Cap Tops $6.27 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $427,124.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.02316099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00152939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00207651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026625 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

