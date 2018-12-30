LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,148 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 72,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,846,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $26.05 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

