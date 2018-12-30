LPL Financial LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,527,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after buying an additional 595,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,328,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,161,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,851,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after buying an additional 136,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,209,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,407,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 960,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after buying an additional 152,734 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNY opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

