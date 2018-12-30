LRM Coin (LRM) Price Reaches $2.11 on Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00054911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $496,338.00 and approximately $324,527.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.02285285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00156541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00208183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026438 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026384 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 506,650 coins and its circulating supply is 235,625 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, STEX, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.