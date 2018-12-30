Luciano M. Melluzzo Buys 30,000 Shares of Air Industries Group Inc (AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Luciano M. Melluzzo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $0.73 on Friday. Air Industries Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 1,362.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Air Industries Group worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/luciano-m-melluzzo-buys-30000-shares-of-air-industries-group-inc-airi-stock.html.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.