LUXCoin (LUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,921.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $8,921.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00014399 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 6,270,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,270,304 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

