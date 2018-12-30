Lykke Market Capitalization Hits $6.22 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Lykke coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lykke has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lykke has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.02297093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153247 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00210282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke launched on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

