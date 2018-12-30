M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.32% of M/I Homes worth $48,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $12,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 100.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,547,000 after purchasing an additional 525,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,030,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $21.42 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $593.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $567.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.54 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush set a $32.00 target price on M/I Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on M/I Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

