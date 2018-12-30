M. Kraus & Co Has $300,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 47,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.5% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 112,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 82,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.27 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

