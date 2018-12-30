Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 24,672 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 175.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,203,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,753,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 790.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,833,000 after purchasing an additional 203,644 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.79%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

