Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

